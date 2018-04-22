Police: California man nabbed after stealing beer delivery truck

SANTA ROSA, CA (WHDH) — Police in Santa Rosa, California, arrested a man accused of stealing a beer delivery truck.

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Matt Hermsmeyer, allegedly jumped into the delivery truck and drove away.

The beer company had a GPS tracking device on the truck which allowed police to locate Hermsmeyer in just minutes. Hermsmeyer was arrested after a brief foot chase during which he ran across the highway shirtless while wearing American flag shorts.

Police posted photos of the arrest to their Twitter page.

It's a beer run gone bad when you steal a beer delivery truck and then run. Luckily, the beer truck had GPS and the suspect was located quickly thanks to the help @sonomasheriff's Henry 1, SRPD officers & K9, and witnesses. Read the full story here: https://t.co/Gxn1FpSfoJ pic.twitter.com/uwJDiunBIp — Santa Rosa Police (@Santa_Rosa_PD) April 20, 2018

