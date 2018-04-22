Police: California man nabbed after stealing beer delivery truck

SANTA ROSA, CA (WHDH) — Police in Santa Rosa, California, arrested a man accused of stealing a beer delivery truck.
The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Matt Hermsmeyer, allegedly jumped into the delivery truck and drove away.
The beer company had a GPS tracking device on the truck which allowed police to locate Hermsmeyer in just minutes. Hermsmeyer was arrested after a brief foot chase during which he ran across the highway shirtless while wearing American flag shorts.
Police posted photos of the arrest to their Twitter page.
