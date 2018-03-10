SACRAMENTO (WHDH) – A thief was caught on camera trying to wrangle a giant gumball machine out of an animal shelter, but he faced some challenges along the way.

The animal shelter posted the video, including commentary, to Facebook in hopes it will help them catch the “Gumball Bandit.”

The suspected thief first climbed through a dog door. Once the suspect makes his way inside, he grabs a gumball machine and tries to push it out the same way he came in.

The suspect then realizes that won’t work. The suspect then dismantles the gumball machine and then takes off.

Video shows that the suspect hoisted the bottom half of the gumball machine over a barbed-wire fence and ran off.

Police have nicknamed him the “Gumball Bandit.”

