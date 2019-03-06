Police in Chester, NH rescue trapped opossum on Opossum Drive

CHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Chester, New Hampshire helped rescue a trapped opossum at a home on Opossum Drive.

“We took a call, the PD, from the homeowner who said there was an opossum in the grill and she lived at Opossum Drive.”

It was no joke. It was a real call. Responding officers did have a few laughs, especially because Opossum Drive becomes Muskrat Circle, once you cross over Red Squirrel Lane.

“Officer DiPerri and I looked at each other and just laughed, and we thought it was kind of ironic, but when we got out there, sure enough, we actually did find the opossum to be in the grill,” said Sgt. William Sabel.

A local woman said her teenage sone found the opossum trapped inside the family’s grill.

“Maybe he was looking for some food, or not really sure, but he did get stuck in there and ultimately he had to be removed to get him out of there,” said.

Sabel and a fellow officer did the dirty work of getting the opossum out safely.

“My part was small. All’s I did is hold the flashlight. Officer DiPerri did all the work, opening the grill and carrying the opossum out so I really had the easy job of it,” said.

The marsupial tried to riggle free, but the officer was able to drop him off in some nearby woods.

Sabel and his colleagues say dealing with cats and dogs is routine. This was something else altogether.

“This would be our first opossum call, I think,” said.

