Police in CO respond after bear breaks into car, locks himself inside

BOULDER COUNTY, CO (WHDH) — Police in Boulder County, Colorado said they responded after a bear broke into a car and locked himself inside.

Police were able to open the door and safely let the bear out. The police officers who responded were also unharmed.

The Boulder County Sherriff’s Office posted the photo on Facebook and wrote in part, “This is a good reminder that wildlife is out and about this time of year looking for food… Trust us, you don’t want to have to deal with a ‘hangry’ bear.”

