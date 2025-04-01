Police in Waterbury, Connecticut have released photos taken inside the home where officials say a man was held captive by his step-mother for over two decades.

The 32-year-old man told police he set his room on fire as an attempt to escape.

Parts of the home were damaged by the flames.

Officials responded to the burning home in Waterbury last month.

The man weighed 69 pounds when he was found.

Kimberly Sullivan, 56, faces several charges including kidnapping, assault, and cruelty.

Sullivan pleaded not guilty.

