Police in Connecticut searching for stolen car with 2 young girls inside

HARTFORD, C.T. (WHDH) - Police in Hartford, Connecticut are searching for a stolen car with two young girls inside.

A 2004 gray Honda Civic was stolen in the area of Barbour and Capen streets, Hartford police said.

An 8-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl are reportedly inside the vehicle.

The car has a registration number of AN85294.

Anyone who sees the stolen vehicle is asked to call 911.

