Police in Connecticut seek driver in deadly hit and run

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police in Waterbury are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the car and driver involved in a deadly hit and run.

Authorities say a man was crossing North Main Street early Saturday morning when he was struck by a vehicle. The victim, identified as 69-year-old Henry Pearson, died later in the day at a hospital.

Investigators say the car, described as a dark sedan, did not stop after the crash.

Police are seeking help from anyone who might have information about the vehicle.

