DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Derry, New Hampshire are continuing their search for a missing woman who was last seen on March 17.

Amanda Grazewski was last seen on March 17 on Birch Street, where she was staying with a friend, according to the Derry Police Department.

Grazewski is said to have left the home during the early morning hours, leaving behind her purse, phone, and other belongings.

Police say Grazewski has a history of substance abuse. She is also known to frequent Salem, Nashua, Manchester, and Hooksett.

She is described as white, 5-feet, 5-inches tall, about 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Grazewski’s whereabouts is asked to contact Derry police at 603-432-6111.

