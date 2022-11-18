EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett Police have made an arrest in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a child Friday morning.

Investigators credited Good Samaritans with providing info that led to the arrest, after the child was injured on Edith Street at approximately 8 a.m.

Police say Simonica Soares, a 45-year-old Everett resident, was arrested after they allegedly struck the child near the Lafayette School before taking off. The injured child was then taken to a nearby hospital and was expected to be OK.

According to Everett Police, the driver is now facing charges that include Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Personal Injury.

Residents living near the roadway told 7NEWS safety and traffic on Edith Street have been a concern in the past, especially when it comes to reckless driving.

“Some of the drivers are kind of careless when they come by,” said Alex Martinez, who lives in the area. “It’s very busy. The whole street – halfway through Edith Street, is a nightmare, whichever way you go. The traffic is very not well-controlled.”

The suspect arrested Friday morning is expected to be arraigned later in the day.

The @everettpolicema have arrested a suspect in a hit and run of a child with personal injury that occurred on Edith St this morning at approx 8 am. Thank you to the witnesses who provided valuable information in this matter. — Chief Steve Mazzie (@ChiefMazzie) November 18, 2022

