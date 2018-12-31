Police in Florida searching for Christmas Eve car thieves

Police in Florida are searching for the thieves who stole two luxury cars on Christmas Eve and left one wrecked.

Cameras along 8 Terrace in North West Miami Dade caught the team of thieves going door-to-door checking for unlocked cars about 5:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

Moments later, they could be seen finding one car with a pair of keys.

“The kids took the spare keys and they check,” Giovanni Carlucci told 7News. “Bingo.”

Carlucci said his daughter left the spare key to his white Jaguar and his wife’s black Mercedes-Benz in her car with the doors unlocked.

“They took the Jag and they left, and then, two minutes later, they come back for the Mercedes [that belongs to] my wife,” Carlucci said.

When Carlucci woke up hours later and realized the cars were stolen, he says he remembered his Jag came with a GPS tracking system.

“I went on the application and I told police, ‘OK, we know where the car is,'” Carlucci said. “It was just a few blocks away from home.”

The Jaguar was found that day with no damage but the Mercedes was found two days later severely damaged.

“They said something between $10,000 and $7,000 worth of damage,” Carlucci said.

Carlucci said his insurance company declared the sedan a total loss and will send him money for his troubles. But he said, considering what he’s been through, money won’t help.

“They are going to give us a check, but the check doesn’t cover the down payment that I gave on the car,” Carlucci said. “The check is for whatever we still owe and the value of the car, so it’s a loss anyway.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)