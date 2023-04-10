FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Franklin police were able to arrest a suspected catalytic converter thief after the culprit’s alleged partner ditched him in a car, according to officials.

The Franklin Police Department said officers responded to the area of Emmons Street early on Friday, April 7, after public safety personnel at Dean College reached out to authorities around 3 a.m.

According to the department, public safety officers monitoring security cameras called in to report a pair of males who apparently jacked up two vehicles in Jones Lot and “appeared to be cutting out the catalytic converters.”

Arriving on the scene, Franklin PD officers spotted a black sedan pulling out of the lot that matched a description given to them.

The department said when the sedan’s occupants noticed police, the vehicle pulled into a nearby driveway where its driver proceeded to flee on foot.

Left behind in the car was 20-year-old DaMareon Crook of Lorain, Ohio, who was soon placed under arrest. Authorities also went on to determine the sedan Crook was found in had been a rental car that also had a stolen license plate attached to it.

Crook now faces a number of charges that include:

Possession of burglarious tools

Larceny by stealing (2x counts)

Receiving stolen property (catalytic converters) (7x charges)

Defacing or damaging property (2x counts)

Attaching registration plate

Use of a motor vehicle in the commission of a felony

According to the department’s news release, authorities are still working to identify the driver, who managed to flee the scene.

