Police in KY said man fell 40-feet off overpass after trying to escape traffic stop

(WHDH) — Police in Bellevue, Kentucky said a man fell off an overpass after trying to escape a traffic stop.

Police said the man was trying to escape a traffic stop after driving the wrong way on a highway when he fell off an overpass, 40-feet onto his back.

Officers said that man, who also had outstanding warrants, then took off running into the woods.

The man was later identified as 55-year-old Eguene Lydell of Florida.

Officers said they were surprised he even survived the fall.

The police department’s K-9 unit arrived to track down Lydell in the woods. When police found Lydell and the K-9, they saw Lydell had the dog in a choke-hold.

Officers then tazed and handcuffed Lydell while they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

Lydell is expected to be OK. There is no word on the charges he will now face.

