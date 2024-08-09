LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - A man suspected in a violent rape in Framingham more than 34 years ago was taken into custody in Los Angeles Thursday, according to 7News sources.

In May, the Middlesex District Attorney announced they had linked Stephen Paul Gale to the cold case using DNA, with the help of forensic genealogy. However, they did not know his location.

In December 1989, investigators said Gale robbed and raped two female employees at gunpoint inside a women’s clothing store at Shoppers World on Route 9 in Framingham.

Sources told 7News it is unclear when Gale will return to Massachusetts.

