LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - A man accused of sexually assaulting two women at gunpoint in Framingham more than 34 years ago was taken into custody after a police chase in Los Angeles Thursday, according to 7News sources.

The rapes happened in December 1989 inside a women’s clothing store in the area of Shoppers World on Route 9.

In May, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced investigators had linked Stephen Paul Gale to the cold case using DNA, with the help of forensic genealogy. However, authorities did not know Gale’s location.

Months after the DA’s announcement, personnel with the Los Angeles Police Department embarked on an hour-long chase through city streets and a highway Thursday afternoon.

The man police were chasing, who sources identified as Gale, managed to avoid multiple police PIT maneuvers before eventually hitting a spike strip. A news helicopter was flying overhead as police then took Gale into custody.

The two victims in the 1989 rapes were 18- and 29-years-old at the time. Ryan said they were both working at the Hit or Miss clothing store when Gale entered, approached them, and asked for help selecting an outfit.

Ryan said Gale eventually forced the women into the back of the store, robbed them, raped them, and fled.

The two women reported the attack and police were able to collect forensic evidence from the scene. But they were unable to immediately identify Gale.

Years later, in 2022, the Middlesex DA’s office and the Framingham Police Department contracted with an outside lab and finally matched DNA samples to samples from Gale’s family, allowing them to secure an arrest warrant.

Gale was charged with four counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping and one count of armed robbery.

Officials distributed his description around the country and said he was known to have gone by several aliases.

The US Marshals Service announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to Gale’s apprehension and authorities vowed to continue to work toward justice.

“We do not forget what people came into this county and did,” Ryan said.

Though Gale has now been arrested, sources told 7NEWS it is unclear when he will return to Massachusetts.

