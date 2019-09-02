PORTLAND, MAINE (WHDH) - A police department in Maine is reminding people that “laws still apply even when you’re drinking claws.”

The expression “Ain’t no laws when you’re drinking Claws” went viral this summer due to Trevor Wallace’s 5-minute YouTube video of him drinking the alcoholic beverage, White Claw.

The Portland Police Department wants to remind people that this statement isn’t true.

“To clear the air: here in Portland, laws still apply…RT to keep your ‘bros’ out of trouble,” the department tweeted.

