FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — Police in a Maine town fatally shot a man during an armed confrontation.

Falmouth police said two officers responded to an intersection to investigate a report of a disturbance on Tuesday. The confrontation followed, and the man was shot and died at the scene, police said.

One of the officers had to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. The Maine Attorney General’s Office is investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Police have not identified the man who died or the officers who were involved as of Wednesday morning.

