Police in Manchester, NH arrest man after he hit person with vehicle

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire said they arrested a man after he hit a person with his vehicle.

Officials responded to the incident which took place near Putnam and Bartlett Streets on Wednesday night.

The driver was identified as Brandon Gibson.

Police said he was involved in an argument just before the crash.

He is now facing several charges and is scheduled to appear in court next month.

