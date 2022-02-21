MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are investigating after one man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound on Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots on Silver Street around 4:20 a.m. learned from witnesses that they heard multiple gunshots in succession before hearing a car drive away, according to Manchester police.

First responders found two vehicles that had been struck by gunfire, as well as multiple shell casings in the area, police said.

While canvassing the neighborhood, police say they heard more gunshots just west of them.

A second shooting scene was located at Union and Harvard streets, where more shell casings were found, police said.

Soon afterward, a man walked into Catholic Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg, police added.

He was reportedly not very forthcoming with information and it is still unclear where he got shot.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040

