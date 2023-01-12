MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old who hasn’t been seen in over a week.

Lorraine Springer-Aidoo was last sighted walking out of Manchester West High School on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to the Manchester Police Department. It was around noon time when she was reportedly seen heading east across Main Street, near the school.

Officials described the teen as being 5’4″ and weighing 150 pounds, in addition to having white and black hair with red-rimmed glasses. Springer-Aidoo was also believed to be carrying a red backpack and dark-colored jacket at the time she was last seen.

Anyone with information on Lorraine’s whereabouts is asked to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

