Police in Mattapoisett confirm fatal crash after driver hit telephone pole

MATTAPOISETT, MA (WHDH) — Police in Mattapoisett said a driver was killed after crashing into a telephone pole.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Friday night on Aucoot Road near the entrance to Harbor Beach.

Police said the driver crashed into the pole and then the car ended up in the woods.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

