METHUEN, Mass. (WHDH) – Methuen Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that took place Friday at the Market Basket on Pleasant Valley Street.

Officials said the man told employees he had a gun, but did not show one. Employees did tell police they saw something sticking out of the suspect’s sleeve.

The suspect fled the area with an unknown amount of cash.

Authorities are not sure whether the man left the area in a vehicle or by foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Methuen Police immediately.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)