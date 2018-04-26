Police in N. Andover calling victim’s boyfriend person of interest in murder

NORTH ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - Police in North Andover said 51-year-old Brian Chevalier is a person of interest in the murder of his girlfriend, 49-year-old Wendy Davidson.

Davidson was found dead in her basement apartment, which she shared with her brother, last Saturday afternoon.

Chevalier was arrested and convicted in 2004 of kidnapping in Keene, NH. He served 10 years of a 30 year sentence and was released from prison last December. He was initially charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting and choking a former girlfriend from Jaffrey, NH, but was ultimately just convicted of kidnapping. After his early release from prison, Chevalier was then paroled and placed on probation until 2037.

Davidson’s family said she and Chevalier had been engaged but had recently broken off the relationship. They say there were hundreds of troubling texts and emails and calls from Chevalier to Davidson in the days leading up to her murder.

Sources said Davidson’s killer dumped her car in a nearby fitness club parking lot in an effort to throw authorities off. They also say Davidson may have been murdered 24-hours before her body was discovered giving the killer plenty of time to leave town.

