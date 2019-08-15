Police in New Hampshire surround house, shots fired

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire have surrounded a house and several neighbors evacuated after reports that a person or persons was barricaded inside.

WMUR-TV reports that police responded to shots fired in Claremont just before 6 a.m. Police have massed in front of the house and the New Hampshire State Police SWAT team is on the scene. Several streets have also been barricaded off. Residents in the neighborhood around Hanover and Centennial streets were asked to shelter in place around 7:54 a.m.

Police have been attempting to communicate with the person or persons whom they believe is inside the house. No further information was available.

