MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help identifying a man charged with identity fraud.

The man, who police are now calling John Doe, was arrested last January after he was accused of sexually abusing a child under 13, according to the Manchester Police Department. He was charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault.

The man claimed to be 60-year-old Angel Rivera Laureano, but investigators determined he had been living under a false identity for years, police said in a statement.

Under Laureano’s name, the man was convicted of several crimes in New Hampshire over the course of more than 10 years, police said. However, the real Laureano was identified and found to be living in Puerto Rico.

The man was then charged with identity fraud, and remains held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections. His true identity remains unknown.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Manchester Police Detective Guy Kozowyk at 603-792-5560.

