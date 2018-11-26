Police in NH investigating after attempted abduction

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are searching for a suspect who attempted to abduct a man Monday night.

Officers responding to the area of Silver Street about 7:48 p.m. to investigate the possible abduction an adult male say the abducted man returned to the residence, according to Manchester police.

The man, whose name was not released, was treated at the scene for minor injuries sustained during the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-792-5500.

An investigation is ongoing.

