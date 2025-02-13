MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man accused of banging on an apartment door while claiming to be a firefighter in Manchester, N.H., earlier this month.

On Feb. 2, at around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a residential building on Eastern Avenue after a tenant reported their family was woken up by aggressive knocking, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Police said the resident looked through the peephole and saw an unknown man repeatedly hitting the apartment door with a fire extinguisher.

According to the resident, the man outside yelled, “Open the door, it’s the fire department and there’s a fire.”

Although the resident told the man to leave several times, police said he continued to bang on the door. Police said the man left while the tenant was on the phone with the authorities.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured above is asked to contact Manchester Police Detective Jordan Daigneault at 603-792-5514.

