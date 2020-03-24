Police in NH searching for mother who may have taken off with 3 children

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are searching for a woman accused of taking off with her three children and breaching a custody agreement she shares with the children’s father.

Samantha Furman, 30, is wanted on a felony arrest warrant for interfering with a custody agreement after she allegedly left the area with her three young children, ages 10, 9 and 6 years old, and has not been seen since March 10, according to a release issued by the department.

Furman may be with 43-year-old Michael Lemire and they may be in a red 2003 Saturn Ion sedan with the license plate number: 4547486.

According to police, Furman has a history of drug use.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 603-792-5563.

