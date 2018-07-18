Police in NH searching for person accused of spraying acidic substance on vehicles

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are searching for the person accused of spraying some type of acidic substance on multiple vehicles.

The criminal mischief incident happened at First City Cars and Trucks on Milton Road in Rochester.

Surveillance video captured the suspect’s white sedan at the scene.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect’s car or knows anything about the incident is asked to call Rochester police at 603-330-7128 and reference case number 18-3169-OF.

