MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are advising the public to think twice before sending money to strangers after one person fell victim to a possible scam involving the online sale of a puppy.

Officers receiving a report of the alleged scam on Wednesday learned that the victim had found a puppy on a website and agreed to pay $549 for the pet, police said.

The man allegedly wired the money through Western Union in anticipation that the animal would be shipped by plane from Charlotte, North Carolina.

On Tuesday, the victim reportedly received a call from someone claiming to work for the delivery service who said the crate the puppy arrived at the airport in was too small and they needed a larger one. The person added that this would cost close to $1,000, including fees, and would be refunded upon pickup, according to police.

The man wired the money over before growing suspicious and calling the airport.

Airport personnel allegedly told him that they had no information about a puppy being shipped to his location.

The victim wired nearly $1,700 for a puppy that never arrived, police said.

Officials are urging people to do some research before sending money, adding that it is best to meet the seller in person or to verify the physical address of the business.

Police say that if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

