MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are warning people to be aware of fraudulent phone calls after noticing an uptick in the number of reported scams.

Callers claiming to be apart of government agencies, such as Social Security or law enforcement, are telling victims their name and social security number have been used on accounts connected to the drug cartel and they may be victim to identity fraud, police said.

The victim is also reportedly told that they need to liquidate their bank accounts in order to avoid more problems and if they don’t follower their instructions, they could be arrested.

The scammers then inform the victims that they need to withdraw their money and send it to them in the form of gift cards or bitcoin, according to police.

There have also been instances where the caller poses as someone from a business, like Apple, claiming the person’s device or computer made an unauthorized transaction.

Police are reminding the public that anyone requesting payment in the form of a gift card or bitcoin should be considered suspicious.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)