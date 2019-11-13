Police in Orange searching for missing man who is autistic and nonverbal

ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Orange are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 21-year-old man who is autistic and nonverbal.

Gabe walked away from his home in the North Main Street area near Dexter Street early Tuesday morning, Orange police said.

He is described as standing five-feet, five-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair.

Police say Gabe may be carrying a backpack, pillow and a sleeping bag, and he might be wearing dark pants and a purple and gray top.

Officers are focusing their search on a wooded area. A Massachusetts State Police helicopter has been dispatched to the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orange police at 978-544-2128.

