PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in the search for a 31-year-old man wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident.

Marlin Fogg is wanted for domestic violence — second-degree assault, domestic violence — assault, domestic violence — criminal restraint and breach of bail conditions, according to Portsmouth police.

He is described as standing 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Fogg allegedly has a history of assault and police say he should not be approached.

Anyone with information on Fogg’s whereabouts is asked to call Portsmouth police at 603 436-2145.

Anonymous tips can be made through Seacoast Crime Stoppers by calling 603-431-1199, going online at http://www.seacoastcrimestoppers.com and through the new “P3” phone app.

