Police in Quincy investigating overnight stabbing that left 1 injured

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Quincy are investigating after one person was injured in a stabbing early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of Hershey Place for a report of a stabbing around 12:30 a.m. found one person suffering from stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a Boston hospital. There was no immediate word on the severity of their injuries.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

