ROCHESTER, NH (WHDH) - Police in Rochester, NH say a juvenile crashed a car into two other vehicles

Officials said the juvenile swerved and hit two vehicles parked on the side of the road.

No one was seriously injured.

Two of the three vehicles involved are severely damaged.

Police are continuing their investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)