Police in Salem, NH searching for robbery suspect who used hypodermic needle as weapon

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Salem, New Hampshire are searching for an armed robbery suspect who used a hypodermic needle as a weapon.

The man seen in surveillance footage appeared to use a hypodermic needle filled with an unknown substance when he robbed a tanning salon on Main Street.

There were no injuries reported, but the suspect managed to get away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.

