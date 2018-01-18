Police standoff with barricaded suspect in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, Mass. (WHDH) — Police were in a standoff with a barricaded suspect at an apartment complex in Haverhill.

The standoff is happening on Highland Avenue. A neighbor told 7News he saw a woman in an apartment covered in blood and holding two guns. He said she threatned to shoot him and went back inside. He then called 911.

State Police said the woman reportedly fired shots at local officers. No injuries were reported and there are no hostages that police are aware of.

The standoff ended late Thursday night.

