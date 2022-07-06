BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are addressing reports of materials from a self-proclaimed “pro-white” group being distributed.

Police in Hamilton, Mass. alerted residents after materials from the Nationalist Socialist Club group were found at several homes over the weekend.

The department announced they were aware of the group after literature advertising it were found throughout the town and the North Shore. The department said the “pro-white, street-oriented fraternity” had left what appeared to be small flyers in plastic bags at random houses.

Hamilton Police addressed reports of the flyers in a Facebook post Wednesday morning, condemning the group’s actions while affirming the department’s stance.

“Hate has no home here in Hamilton and the police will continue to promote and encourage inclusivity as one of the (community’s) recognized core values,” the department said.

Police in East Providence, Rhode Island said they encountered similar flyers back in late June, leading to the arrest of two men.

Stephen Farrea, 32, and Austin Conti, 26, were charged after officers responded to reports of a group of men hanging flyers in the area of Vincent Avenue.

The department determined the flyers, posted on several telephone poles, belonged to the group Nationalist Socialist Club 131.

Three other males were with Farrea and Conti, but were not charged. The three were from Warwick, Pawtucket and Fall River, Rhode Island, according to East Providence Police.

Farrea, from Portsmouth, Rhode Island and Conti, from Yuma, Arizona, were both charged with Obstruction of an Officer In Execution of Duty and Violation of East Providence City Ordinance 8-481, which prohibits the affixing of signs to poles.

The incidents were both reported in the wake of the white nationalist group, the Patriot Front, gathering and marching through Boston on Saturday, July 2.

