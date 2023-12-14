The Webster Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it works to identify a woman seen on camera grabbing packages from a porch and possibly other homes this week.

Posting on their Facebook page, the department shared photos and video of a woman who they say stole multiple packages from a home on Harris Street around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The footage, captured on a security camera overlooking the porch, shows a woman already carrying packages emerge from what appeared to be a side street and approach the camera.

WATCH: Surveillance camera on porch records package thief in Webster struggle, ultimately steal multiple items

Over the span of two minutes, the suspect proceeds to struggle with gathering the packages on the porch and drop them as she attempts to move them toward the street, before finally stacking and walking off with them.

Police said the suspect may have also stolen packages from other Harris Street homes, as well as addresses on neighboring Elm Street.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or was also a victim of the culprit is asked to contact Webster Police Officer Sean Ebbeling at 508-943-1212 or at ebbelings@websterpolice.com.