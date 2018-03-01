Police in West Brookfield investigating “major incident”

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in West Brookfield say they are investigating a “major incident” in the town.

According to a tweet from police, the incident happened on Old Warren Road.

A crime scene has been set up around a home. There is no word as to the nature of the incident at this time

Police say that Old Warren Road is closed between Route 9 and Laurel Street while police deal with the incident.

Sky7 spotted several police cruisers, an ambulance and investigators gathered in the area.

The district attorney’s office is investigating.

