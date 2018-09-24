Police in West Newbury searching for missing girl

NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in West Newbury and Newbury are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl from Byfield.

Kelly Bruce, 14, of Main Street in Byfield (part of Newbury) was last seen before 2 p.m Monday and is believed to have left home around that time.

She is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with light brown hair.

Her family is unsure what sort of clothing she was wearing when she left home.

Police from multiple communities including West Newbury, Newbury, Newburyport, Amesbury, and Salisbury and the Massachusetts State Police are currently engaged in an active search around the Indian Hill Reservoir.

Based upon an initial investigation, police believe that Bruce may be in danger.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Newbury Police Department at 978-462-4440.

