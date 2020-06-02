Police increase presence around malls in Mass. amid threats of looting

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police increased their presence around malls in Massachusetts as they braced for potential looters on Monday night.

Social media posts indicated there were going to be protests and potential looting across the state.

Natick Police Chief James Hicks says the department stepped up their patrols of the Natick Mall as a precaution.

“There were similar-type posts on social media for several other malls in Massachusetts and, just out of an abundance of caution, we wanted to make sure we were there to protect the mall property,” he said.

Around 45 cars parked at different spots around the mall during the early evening hours and officers worked to move these people along, according to Hicks. Some of the vehicles reportedly had out-of-state license plates.

Officers also had an added presence at the South Shore Plaza, where Braintree police say a handful of people were arrested for refusing to leave and failing to stop for police.

One vehicle allegedly fled the Plaza and crashed through the fence separating the shopping mall and Flaherty School.

The driver was apprehended by Randolph and state police after a pursuit into Stoughton, Braintree police said. The vehicle reportedly contained smoke grenades and commercial-grade fireworks.

All Braintree administration, plainclothes officers, and detectives reported to duty in uniform to assist in patrolling the town. Police say this helped deter people from committing crimes.

