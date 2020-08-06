GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Groton have stepped up patrols in the town’s rail trail after receiving reports of a man exposing himself in two separate incidents.

The suspect, described as being in their late teens or early 20s, exposed himself on the trail between Peabody and Smith streets last Friday before leaving the area on a bicycle, heading southbound, according to Groton police.

Another person who heard about this incident reported to police that the same individual had also exposed himself to them three days earlier, police said.

Officers are investigating both cases and have increased their presence on the rail trail throughout the day.

