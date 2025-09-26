SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville police say they are increasing patrols along a community path which sits near Somerville High School.

Police say they have reports of teenagers harassing people as they walk or ride by.

“Personally, I ran into a couple of them and I just talked to them, because I used to work at DYS,” Garfield McIntosh said. “And I said listen, get your life together and stop going out and around, doing what you’re doin.'”

Police say so far, they have no reports of anyone being robbed or attacked physically. In addition to streets near the path, police say they are stepping up patrols in Davis Square.

“I saw it on the news, but I haven’t seen any assaults or anything like that,” Set Laskarzewski said, a concerned resident. “And I’m out here quite a bit, running or biking.”

The city is working on a safety plan and seeking community input. Residents have welcomed the stepped up patrols, but most feel safe already.

When asked if she’s worried while walking her dogs, Katie Luria said she isn’t worried about safety in the area.

“I haven’t seen any unusual activity,” Avery Comai said.

Police are urging residents to be observant as they walk the community path and to contact them if there are issues.

