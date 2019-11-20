Police increasing presence after threat found in bathroom at Everett High School

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police will be increasing their presence around Everett High School after a threatening message was found in a student bathroom Wednesday morning.

School officials were made aware of a threat against the school that was posted in the bathroom, according to a statement issued by the district.

The statement stressed that “This posting is very concerning and our first and foremost priority is to ensure the safety of every child.”

At this time, it is not known when the threat was written.

Police have been notified of the incident and are investigating.

Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie said officers will be conducting enhanced patrols at the high school in the coming days in addition to the resource officers who are already assigned to the school.

The threat is not considered to be credible.

Everett PD will have enhanced patrols at the high school in the coming days in addition to the school resource officers that are assigned there daily in response to today’s incident where inappropriate words were written in a bathroom. We want all to feel safe & comfortable. — Chief Steve Mazzie (@ChiefMazzie) November 20, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)