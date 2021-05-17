NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, New Hampshire are increasing their presence in the greater Main Street area following the expansion of outdoor dining.

Officers have received numerous complaints regarding disorderly vehicles that were disturbing people at local restaurants, according to Nashua police.

A series of enforcement actions have been conducted to grow awareness regarding city ordinances and to educate motorists on their potentially disruptive behavior, police said.

Officers are looking to enhance the downtown experience and ensure the safety of pedestrians in the area by addressing violations of the motor vehicle code.

Anyone with motor vehicle complaints are urged to call the traffic unit at (603) 589-1611.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)