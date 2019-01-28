RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont say a 6-month-old infant was found dead at a day care facility last week.

Rutland police say they were called to the unnamed in-home day care last Thursday to find Harper Rose Briar unresponsive. The Rutland Herald reports police said Briar was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Vermont State Police is investigating the incident in collaboration with the Vermont Department for Children and Families, and the Rutland City Police Department.

Police say the death doesn’t appear suspicious, but an investigation is ongoing.

