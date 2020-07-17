Police: Injured 2-year-old girl found inside bullet-riddled car in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An injured 2-year-old girl was found inside a bullet-riddled vehicle in Worcester on Thursday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Harding Street around 8:30 p.m. found an occupied vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire and a child inside suffering from a minor leg injury, according to the Worcester Police Department.

It’s not clear if the child sustained the injury in the shooting, officials said.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Worcester police detectives at 508-799-8561. Anonymous tips can be texted to 274637.

The incident remains under investigation.

