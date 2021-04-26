Police: Injured puppy, loaded gun found while investigating alleged sexual assault in Foxborough

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police found an injured dog and a loaded gun at a hotel while investigating reports of a sexual assault in Foxborough Saturday, officials said.

Officers investigating a report of a sexual assault were told the suspect had threatened the victim with a loaded handgun and was staying in a hotel with a puppy that he had allegedly abused, police said. Police obtained a search warrant and, after taking the suspect into custody, found a loaded Smith & Wesson revolver and a young female pitbull with a leg injury in the hotel room, according to officials.

The suspect was ordered held without bail by a magistrate and is expected to be arraigned in Wrentham District Court Monday. The puppy was taken to an animal hospital and then placed with a foster.

No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)