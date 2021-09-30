ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - State police troopers responded after a North Attleboro police cruiser was struck near a construction site Thursday night.

The cruiser was working a detail on the southbound side of Interstate 95 in Attleboro at the time of the crash, according to a post on state police’s Twitter page.

They say injuries were reported but gave no further details.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The right two travel lanes have been temporarily closed to traffic.

