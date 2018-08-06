Police intercept stash of contraband headed for MCI Shirley

SHIRLEY, MA (WHDH) - A recent motor vehicle stop in Shirley led to the seizure of an array of contraband that was being taken to the Massachusetts Correctional Institution for distribution, officials said.

Local officers, with the assistance of a Littleton Police K9 Unit, found a large number of cigarettes, alcohol, pills, multiple cell phones and more, according to a photo posted to the Shirley Police Department’s Facebook page on Monday.

At least two people were arrested and booked on unspecified charges. They were later taken to Ayer District Court for arraignment. No names were made public.

An investigation is ongoing.

